JUNGLE ROT Announce First Leg Of European Tour

Ferocious American metal pioneers Jungle Rot have announced headlining dates for their return to European shores this spring.

“Finally, the wheels are in motion and we return to Europe for the first time in five years with the 2019 Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 1!” exudes Jungle Rot warlord Dave Matrise. “We are ready to get back and smash audiences with our style of old school metal to all the head-banging lunatics of Europe. We will also be returning to Europe in the summer for the Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 2 with confirmed appearances at the Brutal Assault and Stonehenge Festivals, with more dates coming soon. The wait is over, the time is near and 2019 is going to be a hell of a year!”

Italian thrashers Ultra-Violence will join Jungle Rot as the Wisconsin troop support their latest self-titled LP, released this past July.

Dates:

April

5 - Velenje, Slovenia - Klub Emce Plac

6 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

8 - Pordenone, Italy - Rocktown

9 - Paderno, Italy - Dugnano Slaughter Club

10 - Zurich, Czech Republic - Werk 21

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

13 - Emsdetten, Germany - Treffpunkt 12 Drei

14 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

15 - London, UK - New Cross Inn

18 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel Rock Club

19 - Antwerp, Austria - Kavka

20 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Hauge Metal Fest

July

19 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

27 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival