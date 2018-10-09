JUNGLE ROT Announce First Leg Of European Tour
October 9, 2018, 26 minutes ago
Ferocious American metal pioneers Jungle Rot have announced headlining dates for their return to European shores this spring.
“Finally, the wheels are in motion and we return to Europe for the first time in five years with the 2019 Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 1!” exudes Jungle Rot warlord Dave Matrise. “We are ready to get back and smash audiences with our style of old school metal to all the head-banging lunatics of Europe. We will also be returning to Europe in the summer for the Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 2 with confirmed appearances at the Brutal Assault and Stonehenge Festivals, with more dates coming soon. The wait is over, the time is near and 2019 is going to be a hell of a year!”
Italian thrashers Ultra-Violence will join Jungle Rot as the Wisconsin troop support their latest self-titled LP, released this past July.
Dates:
April
5 - Velenje, Slovenia - Klub Emce Plac
6 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
8 - Pordenone, Italy - Rocktown
9 - Paderno, Italy - Dugnano Slaughter Club
10 - Zurich, Czech Republic - Werk 21
11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus
13 - Emsdetten, Germany - Treffpunkt 12 Drei
14 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4
15 - London, UK - New Cross Inn
18 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel Rock Club
19 - Antwerp, Austria - Kavka
20 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Hauge Metal Fest
July
19 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival
27 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival