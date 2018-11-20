JUNGLE ROT Premiers "A Burning Cinder" Music Video

Jungle Rot have released a video for "A Burning Cinder", a track of their new self-titled album, released earlier this year via Victory Records. The clip, directed by Dustin Smith, can be seen below.

“I call this a ‘Frankenstein’ creation, it has all the elements needed for a good metal song - groove, thrash, speed and killer lyrics,” admits Matrise. “It is one of my favorites in our catalog and I wanted to expand about the government trying to control, manipulate and force feed citizens into what we should believe in or not. It goes over really well live and we can’t wait to continue playing it on the next tour.”

Jungle Rot recently announced headlining dates for their return to European shores this spring with Italian thrashers Ultra-Violence.

“Finally, the wheels are in motion and we return to Europe for the first time in five years with the 2019 Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 1!” exudes Jungle Rot warlord Dave Matrise. “We are ready to get back and smash audiences with our style of old school metal to all the head-banging lunatics of Europe. We will also be returning to Europe in the summer for the Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 2 with confirmed appearances at the Brutal Assault and Stonehenge Festivals, with more dates coming soon. The wait is over, the time is near and 2019 is going to be a hell of a year!”

Dates:

April

5 - Velenje, Slovenia - Klub Emce Plac

6 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

8 - Pordenone, Italy - Rocktown

9 - Paderno, Italy - Dugnano Slaughter Club

10 - Zurich, Czech Republic - Werk 21

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

13 - Emsdetten, Germany - Treffpunkt 12 Drei

14 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

15 - London, UK - New Cross Inn

18 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel Rock Club

19 - Antwerp, Austria - Kavka

20 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Hauge Metal Fest

July

19 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

27 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival