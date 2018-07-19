JUNGLE ROT Premiers "Send Forth Oblivion" Music Video

Jungle Rot have released a video for "Send Forth Oblivion", the opening track of their new self-titled album, out tomorrow, Friday, July 20th, via Victory Records. The clip, directed by Dustin Smith, can be seen below.

In January 2018 Jungle Rot entered Belle City Sound with engineer Chris Djuricic behind the board. Mixing and mastering was done by the legendary Dan Swanö (Dark Funeral, Marduk). Jaded death metal purists looking for fresh kills need to add Jungle Rot to their must-listen list. The album blasts off with "Send Forth Oblivion", an audible equivalent to stainless steel medical devices in your eardrum. Another track, "Glory For The Fallen", shows Genenz pounding away at his woofer as he explains the track was written for his close friend Jeff, who was murdered in 2017.

“I definitely needed to put something on the album for my fallen brother, and another track directed at the cowardly scumbag who took his young life, which is ‘Pumped Full Of Lead.’ I’ve had a lot of pain to write with, so that is my message - life is pain.” Jungle Rot closes with a crushing cover of Kreator’s 1987 classic ‘Terrible Certainty.’ “I love this song and it’s one I’ve always wanted to cover. I remember seeing them for the first time, saying to myself I want to start a band,” Matrise confesses.

As the hype surrounding Jungle Rot points that this is their most dynamic and diverse release to date, Matrise states the band has never measured their success by tailgating other acts. “We are Jungle Rot. This is Jungle Rot. Bands may want to call it a day, hang up their axes and go to bed, that is their call, but that is of no consequence to us or our plotted course. By the early 1990’s, the death metal revolution was ready to overthrow the stagnant metal scene and 20+ years later, our job has not changed.”

Delivering what could be the most ambitious drumming of the year is long-time Jungle Rot skin-thrasher Jesse Beahler. The cover art for Jungle Rot was again helmed by the masterful and brutal mind of artist Gyula Havancsak.

Jungle Rot pre-orders are available now and feature all new t-shirts, long sleeve, baseball tee, 46” x 46” flag, zip-up hoodie, limited-edition colored vinyl, CD and a gore-proof cassette tape limited to only 75 copies. All pre-orders include an instant download of “Fearmonger”.

Jungle Rot tracklisting:

"Send Forth Oblivion"

"Delusional Denial"

"A Burning Cinder"

"Triggered"

"Fearmonger" (featuring Schmier)

"Stay Dead"

"Glory For The Fallen"

"Pumped Full Of Lead"

"Twisted Mind"

"Terrible Certainty" (Kreator)

"Send Forth Oblivion" video:

"A Burning Cinder":

"Fearmonger" (featuring Schmier):

Tour dates:

July (with Havok, Extinction A.D.)

23 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Rock Club

25 - Lansing, MI - The Loft

26 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

27 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

31 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

August (with Havok, Extinction A.D.)

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

3 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s Oasis

4 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

5 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater