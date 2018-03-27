JUNGLE ROT Premiers "The Unstoppable" Music Video; New Tour Dates Announced

“Death metal needs blood, fire and carnage,” declares Jungle Rot throat and rhythm guitarist Dave Matrise. The band has released a brand new video for "The Unstoppable", from their long out-of-print album What Horrors Await. Watch the clip below. The fourteen track underground classic will debut on vinyl format for the first time worldwide on Record Store Day, April 21st.

“Filming the point-of-view aspect from a tank made this video so much better,” states Matrise. “Instead of performing with instruments, we came up with the idea of each Jungle Rot soldier inside their own tank - mercilessly fighting and communicating to each other back and forth like killing machines. The lyrics are actually about a rolling death machine and she’s called ‘The Unstoppable,’ the bloodiest, most bad-ass beast you’ve ever seen! Doing the camo face paint is something that I wanted to do for a while and it really captured the whole feel we were going for. Prepare for a total alpha-strike, war-gore cloud of fear with a stop-at-nothing attitude in the thick of battle!”

On the reissued album Matrise points out, “When we first released What Horrors Await in 2009, it was a one-time deal with a limited run. CD’s never made it to the US and were sold only in Europe where the previous label was based. What Horrors Await has always been Jungle Rot’s most sought-after album with fans often paying ridiculous amounts of money for it on eBay. It’s really been a rare and collectible album. We’re so glad it's now out on our home label Victory Records, it will give everybody a chance to finally hear this monstrous release.”

Digital format available now. CD format available April 6th. Vinyl format available April 21st. Buy the digital copy now, pre-order the vinyl, CD and an exclusive t-shirt at this location.

What Horrors Await (Reissue) tracklisting:

"Worst Case Scenario"

"The Unstoppable"

"Straightjacket Life"

"State Of War"

"Two Faced Disgrace"

"End Of An Age"

"Speak The Truth"

"What Horrors Await"

"Nerve Gas Catastrophe"

"Braindead"

"Atrocity"

"Exit Wounds"

"Invincible Force" (Destruction cover)

"Black Candle Mass"

"The Unstoppable" video:

Jungle Rot storm into Canada next week for their first shows of 2018, in anticipation of their tenth studio album (set for a spring release). “We feel lucky to be able to express ourselves through so many albums and I’m hoping our fans will never tire of meat and potatoes metal!” admits guitarist Geoff Bub, as bassist James Genenz adds, “We've got quite a fire under our collective asses and we're psyched to get this album out! This is going to be a nasty record!”

Live dates:

April

4 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

5 - Ottawa, ON - Café Dekcuf

6 - Trois Rivieres, QC - Trois Rivieres Metalfest