JUNIUS Reveal Details Of New Album, Eternal Rituals For The Accretion Of Light

Post-metal outfit Junius have revealed their first new music in over three years with their new full-length album, Eternal Rituals For The Accretion of Light (ERAL) due out March 3rd via Prosthetic Records.

The album marks the completion of their conceptual trilogy which began in 2009 with their evoking LP The Martyrdom Of A Catastrophist, followed by 2011's Reports From The Thresholds Of Death. Next in line was Junius' latest release, the 2014 EP Days Of the Fallen Sun.

Recorded, mixed and mastered with longtime friend and producer Will Benoit (Caspian, Rosetta, Ellie Goulding), Eternal Rituals For The Accretion Of Light takes inspiration from Elisabeth Haich's autobiography Initiation, whilst touching on topics including karma, reincarnation and spiritual development across it's ten melodically divine tracks. Following the departure of former member Mike Repasch-Nieves (guitars), the album was entirely wrote and performed by vocalist / guitarist Joseph E. Martinez, excluding drums / percussion which were completed by Dana Filloon. The album also features guest appearances from Drew Speziale (Circle Takes The Square) and Gian Minardi (General Public).

Tracklisting:

"March Of The Samsara"

"Beyond The Pale Society"

"A Mass For Metaphysicians"

"Clean The Beast"

"All That Is, Is Of The One"

"The Queen's Constellation"

"Telepaths & Pyramids"

"Masquerade In Veils"

"Heresy Of The Free Spirit"

"Black Sarcophagus"

Junius will celebrate their new album with a short headlining run surrounding it's release in early March, followed by an extensive North American tour later this Fall; dates and venues have yet to be announced.