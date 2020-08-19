JUNKOWL – “Sickness Lives” Video Streaming

Oozing with rock ‘n’ roll vibes, Junkowl is coming for ya out of Montreal, QC, Canada. The 2019 "En Route To Heavy Montreal Champions" are a slick combination of stoner riffs, hardcore energy, and groovy bass, who recently released their debut album Making Out With My Death this past June.

As a whole, Junkowl's debut album Making Out With My Death is a slow dark ride. Heavy riffs; big dirty bass lines, in your face drums and gut-wrenching screams telling tales of self-loathing, confusion, and intoxication. This is a solid album, something to enjoy with a few beers, smoke a joint, and bang your head off for 30 minutes.

With the state of the current world of Covid days and societal ills, Junkowl is unveiling their new music video "Sickness Lives".

Vocalist Jesse Frechette adds:

"We had a lot of fun shooting this video. It’s our second time working with Dark Moon Productions, and we’re really stoked to share this one. We chose the song 'Sickness Lives' because we found it really fit with the times. The track is about living in a sick society ruled by greed, and turning to drugs and alcohol to try and escape that reality... but now with everything going on in the world, I’m sure people will interpret it differently and we’re okay with that."

Frechette explains the lyrical content on the album: “Most of my lyrics are about past regrets or self-destructive behaviour. Kind of indulging in negative thoughts and emotions. A lot of them were written while I was wasted. I like to think that the next album will have a much different lyrical theme but hey, old habits die hard.”

"Snakecharmer"

"Quarantine Us All"

"Shake Me"

"Dead Hooker"

"Little Scum"

"Crawling Up My Feet"

"Sickness Lives"

"Relapse"

"Straitjacket"

"10,000 Vultures"

"Quarantine Us All":

"Crawling Up My Feet" video:

(Photo - Alexandre Guay)