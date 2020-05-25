JUNKOWL Streaming New Song "Quarantine Us All"

Oozing with rock n roll vibes, Junkowl is coming for ya out of Montreal, Canada. A slick combination of stoner riffs, hardcore energy, and groovy bass, the band's debut album, Making Out With My Death, is due out June 5.

Today, the 2019 "En Route To Heavy Montreal Champions" are ready to reveal the second single, "Quarantine Us All", a very fitting track to match the current times as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The song itself is about feeling like you have nothing positive to offer and feeling that the ones you love would be better off if you we're not around.

As a whole, the album is a slow dark ride. Heavy riffs; big dirty bass lines, in your face drums and gut-wrenching screams telling tales of self-loathing, confusion, and intoxication. This is a solid album, something to enjoy with a few beers, smoke a joint, and bang your head off for 30 minutes.

Vocalist Jesse Frechette explains the lyrical content on the album: “Most of my lyrics are about past regrets or self-destructive behaviour. Kind of indulging in negative thoughts and emotions. A lot of them were written while I was wasted. I like to think that the next album will have a much different lyrical theme but hey, old habits die hard.”





"Snakecharmer"

"Quarantine Us All"

"Shake Me"

"Dead Hooker"

"Little Scum"

"Crawling Up My Feet"

"Sickness Lives"

"Relapse"

"Straitjacket"

"10,000 Vultures"

"Crawling Up My Feet" video:

(Photo - Alexandre Guay)