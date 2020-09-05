JUNKYARD Announce Acoustic Livestream

On Saturday, September 19, Junkyard will host a FREE online acoustic livestream. Tickets are not required for this special event, which gets underway at 1pm PST / 4pm EST. Further details can be found here. A limited run of acoustic livestream t-shirts has been made available at junkyardblooze.com; a portion of each sale will be donated to Meals On Wheels. America.

And tomorrow, Sunday, September 6, Junkyard will be hosting a Facebook live chat at 4pm PST / 7pm EST. To participate, visit this location.

"It’s been a while since we checked in with all y’all and we’ve got some things brewing besides the Acoustic Live Stream coming at ya mid-September. Log on This Sunday, September 6th at 4pm (PST) to hear what we’ve got planned for the rest of 2020," says the band.

Back in May, Acetate Records hit the vaults and collected Junkyard's favorite High Water-era rarities, B-sides and acoustic tracks and compiled them onto a seven-track digital EP titled Rome Is Burning, available now via Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes and other streaming services.

Rome Is Burning artwork and tracklisting:

"Rome Is Burning" (Vinyl LP Bonus Track)

"The River" (Vinyl 7" B-Side)

"Styrofoam Cup" (Acoustic Version)

"Till The Wheels Fall Off" (Acoustic Version)

"Don't Give A Damn" (Acoustic Version)

"Hell Or High Water" (Acoustic Version)

"Wallet" (Live Version)

If that doesn't satisfy your Junkyard fix, Acetate Records has released a new video for "Pushed You Too Far" from the album Old Habits Die Hard.