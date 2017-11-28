JUNKYARD Announce West Coast Dates

Junkyard's third full length studio album, High Water made huge waves upon release, selling out of initial pressings and cracking Billboard's Top 25 Hard Rock Album Sales Chart. Fans and critics agree the album, the band's first in full length 26 years, is among the strongest rock records released this year. Just as festival and club dates in the UK and US wrapped in August, Little Steven's Underground Garage snagged the first single, "Faded" as the Coolest Song in the World, and it's still in rotation.

"Faded is totally insane. Great riff. Sick lyrics. It's perfect Junkyard. Up there with the best of the best and surpassing some of that a bit. That tune is a classic and is gonna go beyond any fans highest expectations!" - Ryan Adams

Upcoming dates:

December

26 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

30 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

January

5 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

February

11 – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

16 – Cocoa Beach, FL – 80’s In The Park

17 – Buford, GA – 37 Main

24 – West Hollywood, CA – Viper Room