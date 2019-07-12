JUNKYARD Announces Summertime Blooze Tour, Teases New Fall Release

Los Angeles rockers Junkyard have announced their Summertime Blooze Tour, a series of dates that will see the band playing clubs in the Midwest and East Coast, reports Pollstar. Confirmed dates are listed below.

There are also plans for a fall release on Acetate Records of Old Habits Die Hard, a collection of never officially released recordings from the early '90s of songs that were meant for a third Geffen Records album. Produced by Rob Schnapf and Tom Rothrock, the record will feature the original band lineup including (and current Bad Religion member) Brian Baker, as well as what turned out to be the first appearance of current guitarist / songwriter Tim Mosher.

Junkyard will be out - on and off - for the remainder of the year (and into 2020) in support of Old Habits Die Hard. But the Summertime Blooze Tour offers some of Junkyard’s US fans a chance to get up close and have a night of hard punk and roll.

Junkyard’s Summertime Blooze Tour

July

31 - State Street Pub - Indianapolis, IN

August

1 – Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH

2 – Skyloft - Albany, NY

4 – Greasy Luck Brewpub - New Bedford, MA

5 - Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

6 – Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

8 – Ralph’s Diner - Worcester, MA

9 – Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

10 – The Rim - Norton, WV

11 – 37 Main - Buford, GA