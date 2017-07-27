JUNKYARD DRIVE Launch “B.A.D” Music Video

Roskilde, Denmark-based hard rockers, Junkyard Drive, have released a video for the song “B.A.D”, featured on their new album, Sin & Tonic, released back in February via Might Music. The new clip is available for streaming below.

The album was mixed and produced by Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, Dead Dasies, Electric Guitars), recorded live in Medley Studios in Copenhagen.

Tracklisting:

“If You Wanna Rock Me”

“Bone Dry Jessie”

“Drama Queen”

“Natural High”

“Take It All”

“B.A.D”

“Danger Zone”

“Stone Cold Lady”

“Geordie”

“Slave To Technology”

“B.A.D” video:

“Geordie” video:

”Drama Queen" video:

Junkyard Drive lineup:

Kris - Lead Vocal

Birk - Lead Guitar/Backup Vocal

Benjamin - Rhythm Guitar/Backup Vocal

Mikkel - Bass

Claus - Drums/Cowbell