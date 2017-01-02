JUNKYARD DRIVE Launch Music Video For “Geordie”; More Sin & Tonic Album Details Revealed

January 2, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock junkyard drive

Roskilde, Denmark-based hard rockers, Junkyard Drive, have released a video for the song “Geordie”, featured on the band’s new album, Sin & Tonic, be released on February 17th via Might Music. The new clip is available for streaming below.

The album is mixed and produced by Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, Dead Dasies, Electric Guitars), recorded live in Medley Studios in Copenhagen.

Tracklisting:

“If You Wanna Rock Me”
“Bone Dry Jessie”
“Drama Queen”
“Natural High”
“Take It All”
“B.A.D”
“Danger Zone”
“Stone Cold Lady”
“Geordie”
“Slave To Technology”

“Geordie” video:

”Drama Queen" video:

Junkyard Drive lineup:

Kris - Lead Vocal
Birk - Lead Guitar/Backup Vocal
Benjamin - Rhythm Guitar/Backup Vocal
Mikkel - Bass
Claus - Drums/Cowbell

