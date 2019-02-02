JUNKYARD DRIVE Reveal "Sucker For Your Love" Video

Roskilde, Denmark-based hard rockers Junkyard Drive released their new album, Black Coffee, via Mighty Music on September 1st. The album was recorded in Medley Studios in Copenhagen with Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, Jesper Binzer) as producer. New video, "Sucker For Your Love", is streaming below.

Black Coffee contains 11 hard rocking tracks. Just the way it should be, with a band that has developed a lot since their formation. And you can actually hear that it in the sound.

"Sweet Little Dreamer" video:

In September and October, Junkyard Drive will head on a Danish tour and in November 2018 a tour in the southern part of Europe has been booked supporting the legendary heavy metal act Diamond Head.

Junkyard Drive lineup:

Kris - Lead Vocal

Birk - Lead Guitar/Backup Vocals

Benjamin - Rhythm Guitar/Backup Vocals

Claus - Drums/Cowbell

Tim Meldal - Bass