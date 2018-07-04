JUNKYARD DRIVE To Release Black Coffee Album In September; "Sweet Little Dreamer" Video Streaming

Roskilde, Denmark-based hard rockers Junkyard Drive will release their new album, Black Coffee, via Mighty Music on September 1st. The album was recorded in Medley Studios in Copenhagen with Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, Jesper Binzer) as producer. A video for the track "Sweet Little Dreamer" can be found below.

Black Coffee contains 11 hard rocking tracks. Just the way it should be, with a band that has developed a lot since their formation. And you can actually hear that it in the sound.

"Sweet Little Dreamer" is a washy 70/80's power ballad that encapsulates the 60's hippie vipes in the melodic verses that escalate in a magnificent ambition, as if taken out of a 70's power bell followed by an artistic guitar solo, and a Black Sabbath-inspired C-piece! "Sweet Little Dreamer" is a song where music, lyric and video go in the same direction.

Black Coffee tracklisting:

"Time Is Over"

"Sweet Little Dreamer"

"Sucker For Your Love"

"Make Up Your Mind"

"Backseat Baby"

"Way To Long"

"Through The Door"

"Same Old Story"

"Wasted Nights "

"Where I Belong!"

"See You Next Time"

"Sweet Little Dreamer" video:

In September and October, Junkyard Drive will head on a Danish tour and in November 2018 a tour in the southern part of Europe has been booked supporting the legendary heavy metal act Diamond Head.

Junkyard Drive lineup:

Kris - Lead Vocal

Birk - Lead Guitar/Backup Vocals

Benjamin - Rhythm Guitar/Backup Vocals

Claus - Drums/Cowbell

Tim Meldal - Bass