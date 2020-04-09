JUNKYARD Drummer PATRICK MUZINGO Guests On Official DANKO JONES Podcast

Junkyard drummer Patrick Muzingo has checked in with the following update:

"I had the honor of being asked to do the Danko Jones Podcast. We chatted about the beginnings of Junkyard and how I met Baker and Gates early on while playing with America’s Hardcore and Decry. There’s also sprinkles of the short lived band Shanghai and Pirates of Venus, and finally an explanation of East vs West Hollywood. I have to say...Danko is one class act letting me ramble on for almost 3 hours."

Danko Jones recently issued the following announcement:

"Unfortunately, the recent spread of Covid-19 has made it impossible for us to begin our upcoming Scandinavian tour scheduled to start April 16th. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows. The new dates are as follows:

January

28 – Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

29 – Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

30 – Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

February

4 – Linköping, Sweden - The Crypt

5 – Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

6 – Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 – Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

13 – Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

17 – Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

18 – Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

19 – Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

20 – Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates, then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Sälen (Sweden) and Århus (Denmark) are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any way to avoid a postponement but there was not."

Photo by Joe Schaeffer Photography.