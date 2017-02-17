JUNKYARD Head North With Canadian Date Added To 2017 Tour; New Album Due In April

Late last year, it was announced that Junkyard signed to Acetate Records for the release of their forthcoming, as yet untitled album. That new batch of songs - the first full length Junkyard album in over 26 years - now has a release date of April 21st.

In live news, Junkyard's North American touring activities are starting to shine brightly; including a long overdue show in Toronto. Catch Junkyard live in concert:

April

13 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May

19 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY (with Little Caesar)

20 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

23 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON (with Little Caesar)

In the meantime, check out Junkyard's 2015 single “Faded”: