JUNKYARD Head North With Canadian Date Added To 2017 Tour; New Album Due In April

February 17, 2017, 2 hours ago

Late last year, it was announced that Junkyard signed to Acetate Records for the release of their forthcoming, as yet untitled album. That new batch of songs - the first full length Junkyard album in over 26 years - now has a release date of April 21st.

In live news, Junkyard's North American touring activities are starting to shine brightly; including a long overdue show in Toronto. Catch Junkyard live in concert:

April
13 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV
14 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA
29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May
19 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY (with Little Caesar)
20 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH
23 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON (with Little Caesar)

In the meantime, check out Junkyard's 2015 single “Faded”:

