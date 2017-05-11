JUNKYARD, LITTLE CAESAR Denied Entry To Canada; Ottawa, Toronto Shows Cancelled

Junkyard and Little Caesar will embark on what was supposed to be a North American tour on May 19th. Both bands have been met with unfortunate news, relegating this trek to US dates only.

A statement from Junkyard reads: "Due to Customs and Border issues, it appears the Canadian Government have refused Junkyard and Little Caesar's entry into Canada. Therefore, the shows slated for May 22nd at the Brass Monkey in Ottawa and The Rockpile in Toronto on May 23rd have been cancelled and refunds are available. We would like to apologize to all of our Canadian fans and hope to be able to reschedule at a later date. In the meantime, we are trying to pick up a gig to fill those dates so stay tuned for more updates."

Little Caesar has commented: "It appears that due to Junkyard and Little Caesar's long standing friendships with what Canadian Immigration refers to as 'Social Organizations that engage in Criminal enterprises' ie; Motorcycle Clubs, we have to have a deeper vetting before they allow us entry. Therefore, our shows in Ottawa at Brass Monkey and Toronto at the Rockpile will be rescheduled. Sorry kids... keep yer motors warm."

Catch Junkyard and Little Caesar live at the following shows:

May

19 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY

20 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

21 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

23 - Taps Live - Indianapolis, IN

25 - Phatheadz - Green Bay, WI

26 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

28 - Whiskey Tango - Philadelphia, PA