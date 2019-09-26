JUNKYARD - Lost 1992 Album, Old Habits Die Hard, Set For Release In November

Junkyard opens the vault and blows the dust off a killer collection of recordings slated as the follow up to 1991's Sixes, Sevens And Nines. Recorded in Los Angeles in 1992, Old Habits Die Hard features: Brian Baker, David Roach, Chris Gates, Todd Muscat, Patrick Muzingo and Tim Mosher. Available on digipak CD and beer colored vinyl on November 22nd via Acetate Records; pre-orders placed at this location receive two bonus Junkyard stickers.

Old Habits Die Hard cover art and tracklisting:

"Introduction"

"Pushed You Too Far"

"Out Cold"

"Tried & True"

"Fall To Pieces"

"Blue Sin"

"Holdin’ On"

"Staredown"

"I Come Crawling"

"Hangin’ Around"

"Take Me Home"

"One Foot In The Grave"

Catch Junkyard live in concert at their final four shows for 2019:

October

19 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

December

19 - The Rail Club Live - Fort Worth, TX

20 - 3TEN ACL Live - Austin, TX

21 - Cooters Bar & Grill - Eagle Pass, TX

For further details, visit Junkyard on Facebook.