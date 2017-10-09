JUNKYARD Release Video For "Cut From The Same Cloth", Announce New Tour Dates
October 9, 2017, an hour ago
Junkyard's third full length studio album, High Water (released April 21, 2017) made huge waves upon release, selling out of initial pressings and cracking Billboard's Top 25 Hard Rock Album Sales Chart. Fans and critics agree the album, the band's first full length in 26 years, is among the strongest rock records released this year.
Now, Junkyard has issued a video for "Cut From The Same Cloth". The clip, which can be seen below, was filmed in various locations in both The US and The UK.
In live news, Junkyard has just confirmed a new batch of tour dates, details are as listed:
November
24 - Santa Ana, CA - Diegos
25 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grill
December
29 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBA
30 - Portland, OR - Venue TBA
February
11 to 16 - Miami, FL to Jamaica - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
16 - Cocoa Beach, FL - 80's In The Park Festival
17 - Atlanta, GA - 37 Main