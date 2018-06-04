JUNKYARD - Shut Up – We’re Tryin’ To Practice Scheduled For Re-Release In October

"Happy Juneyard," says the guys in Junkyard. "This month marks the 29th anniversary of our debut album that started it all! To celebrate 29 years of Junkyard, the live release, Shut Up – We’re Tryin’ To Practice (recorded on our first tour back in ’89) will be re-released on CD and Red Vinyl in October of this year on Cleopatra Records. No more scrounging around on eBay and paying $100 for it!"

Tracklisting:

"Life Sentence"

"Hot Rod"

"Long Way Home"

"Can't Hold Back"

"Take Me Home"

"Simple Man"

"Blooze"

"Misery"

"Hollywood"

"Hallelujah, I Love Her"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Texas"

"Tush"

Catch Junkyard live at the following shows:

June

9 - Velvet Jones - Santa Barbara, CA

July

27 - Liquid Joes - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - Silver Music Hall - Lakewood, CO

August

3 - The Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH

4 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI



