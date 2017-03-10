JUNKYARD Stream New Song "Cut From The Same Cloth", Launch Pre-Order For New Album High Water

Original members of Junkyard have reunited to deliver their first album of new material in decades. Combining equal parts Southern rock, boogie-woogie and self-destruction, High Water is a bad-ass collection of raw, punk rock blues that picks up where the band left off.

Scheduled for release on April 21st via Acetate Records, High Water is Junkyard's first full-length release of original material since 1993's Sixes, Sevens and Nines. It features 11 tracks, including "Cut From The Same Cloth" which can be heard via the Soundcloud audio player below, "Styrofoam Cup", and "W.F.L.W.F".

The cover art for the retail version of High Water can be seen below; pre-orders are available now at this location.

Only 500 copies of High Water will be available in a Limited Edition CD Gatefold cover (pictured below), printed on thick cardboard stock, numbered and signed by members of Junkyard; including five bonus tracks. Get yours now - before they're all gone - by clicking here.

In live news, catch Junkyard at the following shows:

April

13 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May

19 - Blackthorn 51 - New York, NY (with Little Caesar)

20 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

22 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

23 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON (with Little Caesar)

25 - Phat Headz - Green Bay, WI