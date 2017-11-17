JUNKYARD’s David Roach – “I’m Glad We Didn’t End Up Like Axl Rose”

Junkyard singer David Roach says he’s glad he never became a multi-millionaire rock star like Axl Rose.

Roach, who spent time in a homeless shelter after the Hollywood band broke up in 1992, has told the White Line Fever podcast remaining hungry is a key component of Junkyard’s critically-acclaimed 2017 release, High Water.

“In a lot of ways, I’m glad we didn’t end up like Axl Rose and things turned out the way they did because we might not have been able to put out the record we did,” Roach said.

“A lot of the songs, I’d written and had around for 10 or 15 years.”

Drummer Patrick Muzingo adds: “We might have put out a slushy pop record or something.

“A lot of stuff is personal but it’s also universal.”

Junkyard's third full length studio album, High Water (released April 21, 2017) made huge waves upon release, selling out of initial pressings and cracking Billboard's Top 25 Hard Rock Album Sales Chart. Fans and critics agree the album, the band's first full length in 26 years, is among the strongest rock records released this year.

Now, Junkyard has issued a video for "Cut From The Same Cloth". The clip, which can be seen below, was filmed in various locations in both The US and The UK.

In live news, Junkyard has just confirmed a new batch of tour dates, details are as listed:

November

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Diegos

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grill

December

29 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBA

30 - Portland, OR - Venue TBA

February

11 to 16 - Miami, FL to Jamaica - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

16 - Cocoa Beach, FL - 80's In The Park Festival

17 - Atlanta, GA - 37 Main