JUST BEFORE DAWN Featuring Former HAIL OF BULLETS, BOLT THROWER, AMON AMARTH Members Confirm New Releases Via Raw Skull Records, Gearing Up For Live Shows In 2019

Just Before Dawn, the war metal machine comprised of ex-members of Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Amon Amarth, Blood Mortized, and current members of Down Among The Dead Men, Wombbath and many more, have further expanded their deal with OSDM label Raw Skull Records.

From the band’s label: "We are very proud to announce that we have arranged a multiple release deal with Swedish/Danish/English death metal war machine Just Before Dawn. What can you expect:

- split release including Decaying

- split release including Supreme Carnage

- CD including unreleased tracks

- new full length album in 2019

And last but not least, check them out live in 2019. They will come to drop some devastating ordnance to conquer your world!"

Frontman Dave Ingram comments: “We just played a bunch of highly successful festivals this year, and now that we’re beginning work on our next release we’re looking to totally devastate a lot more venues in 2019. And who knows, maybe we’ll treat the crowds to a tribute of a very known and much missed band of war masters, whom we hold in high esteem."

Band line-up:

Dave Ingram - vocals

Anders Biazzi - guitar

Jonny Pettersson - bass, backing vocals

Gustav Myrin - guitar

Jon Rudin - drums