JUST BEFORE DAWN Featuring Former HAIL OF BULLETS / BOLT THROWER / AMON AMARTH Members To Perform At Select Festivals In 2018

Just Before Dawn, the “Swedish steamroller death metal project”, will be performing at select festivals in 2018. A message posted at the band’s Facebook page follows:

“The troops have gathered, and we have formed a death metal alliance that will bring a panzer breaking attack on to the stages of the world.”

The official live lineup will be:

Dave Ingram - Vocals (Down Among The Dead Men, Echelon, Ursinne, ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Benediction)

Anders Biazzi - Guitar (Blood Mortized, ex-Amon Amarth)

Jonny Pettersson - Bass/ backing vocals (Wombbath, Ashcloud, Ursinne, Henry Kane)

Gustav Myrin - Guitar (Blood Mortized, Reek Of Martyr, ex-Pathalog)

Jon Rudin - Drums (Pale King)

The band was founded by Anders Biazzi in the summer of 2012. Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Revolting, The Grotesquery) joined some months later. It was originally meant to be a two man project, with Anders writing the music and Rogga writing the lyrics and singing. But soon after many other musicians from around the world got involved in the project: Jonas Lindblood (Puteraeon), Mr. Hitchcock (Zombiefication), Gustav Myrin (Blood Mortized), Dennis Johansson (Plästerd, Headstoned), Ralf Hauber (Revel in Flesh) and Tony Freed(Godhate), as well as those involved in the live line-up.

In September 2012, Just Before Dawn signed with Chaos Records for an 8-track CD and vinyl release. Music in the vein of Bolt Thrower, Hypocrisy and Asphyx.