K.K. DOWNING - Councillors Reject £50m Holiday Plans At Former Home Of Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist

Eardington Parish Council has written to Shropshire Council's planning department to outline its concerns over plans to transform the Astbury Hall Estate, the former home of ex-Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, reports Express & Star.

FCFM Group, which bought the premises earlier this year, plans to transform the estate, with golf, tennis, and spa facilities - along with nearly 300 wooden lodges on the surrounding land.

In a report submitted to Shropshire Council's planning department, the company said the development could create 120 jobs and put more than £3.5million into the local economy each year.

However, in a submission to planning officers, nearby Eardington Parish Council said it is worried about the impact the construction will have on local roads and traffic, and claims the plans are out of character and scale for the area.

