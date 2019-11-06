K.K. DOWNING, LES BINKS, TIM “RIPPER” OWENS And DAVID ELLEFSON Perform JUDAS PRIEST Classics In Wolverhampton; More Video Footage Posted

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson launched his European solo tour, featuring a full band playing songs from his recent solo release Sleeping Giants and other metal classics, on November 3 in Wolverhampton with a live one-off show at K.K.’s Steel Mill. The show featured a full band set from Ellefson’s Sleeping Giants band, followed by a full-length set of Priest Classics with former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, and former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens.

In addition to the previously posted clip of the guys performing "Before The Dawn", Downing has now released more footage, shot by Jari Asell, for performances of "Riding On The Wind", "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" and "Living After Midnight". Watch all clips below:

The setlist was as follows:

"Riding On The Wind"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Clown)"

"Hell Is Home"

"Running Wild"

"Beyond The Realms of Death"

"Exciter"

"Metal Gods"

"Burn In Hell"

"Before The Dawn"

"Between The Hammer And The Anvil"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Encore:

"Take On The World" (with Thom Hazaert)

"Breaking The Law" (with Thom Hazaert)

Fan-filmed video: