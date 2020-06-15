K.K. DOWNING Looks Back On JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus Album - "It Was Great For Us To Express And To Exhibit What We Could Actually Do As Musicians"

Speaking with The Flying V Documentary TV Channel, former Judas Priest guitarist discussed the evolution of the band's image through the '70s and reflected on the band's 2008 concept album, Nostradamus, which was not well received overall by the Judas Priest.

Downing: "A lot of people probably don't understand or quite get Nostradamus, but it was great for us to express and to exhibit what we could actually do as musicians. It was something original, and I love it. But I know the downfall of Nostradamus was probably the one thing that I actually thought - naively - was gonna be the best thing about Nostradamus, and that is the fact that I wanted to take people back to how it used to be. Years ago, when you had a big concept album - like when I first got Electric Ladyland (Jimi Hendrix) - we used to go in our bedroom, close the curtains, put the headphones on, and just disappear into our world for however long it took to get through the album and just absorb it and just be at one with it. And I wanted people to experience Nostradamus like that.

Downing recently issued an update of the forthcoming debut album from his new project, KK's Priest. With Downing on guitar, KK’s Priest features ex-Judas Priest members Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, and Les Binks on drums. They are joined by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, and A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar. The band's debut will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership K.K Downing signed early 2020. More

Says Downing: "Hi Everyone, I just wanted to check in to say a big hello from myself and the band!

"We are now just waiting for studio facilities to re-open in order to mix and master the album. We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!

"Although we are all enduring frustration in so many ways, we have to stay positive and patient, and hope that the live venues will soon be active again. It is our intention to be able to play for you as soon as we possibly can. We did have some festivals booked this year but understandable they had to be cancelled this time around, but rest assured management is talking with the agents and promoters to reschedule and we will be first in line to offer up our availability to promoters all around the world.

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with everyone and their associated families and friends that have been victims or have directly suffered from this terrible virus, let’s stay strong and supportive together so that we can beat this world crisis into submission.

"I’m sure that you will all join us in saying a massive thank you to all medical and associated institutions for their hard work and bravery in the front line of this battle, as without them the cause would surely be lost.

"For now, stay safe, we will all be together again soon at a venue near you, for some great classic and new metal."