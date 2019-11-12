K.K DOWNING On Celebrating JUDAS PRIEST's 50th Anniversary - "I Haven’t Heard Anything At All From The Priest Camp... That’s Not To Say I Couldn’t Take My Own Priest Band And Celebrate Myself"; Audio Interview

Metal Wani's Chuck Marshall spoke to legendary guitarist K.K. Downing about the recent UK show with David Ellefson, as well as his memoir (Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest), and plans for the future.

K.K. recently played some Judas Priest tunes with Ross The Boss at Bloodstock, and Chuck wanted to know what stood out the most for K.K. on that gig. He said, “Yeah, I really enjoyed that. It was great for me to meet some other musicians and play with them as I’ve never done that all of my life. I was always devoted to Priest.”

He went on to add, “I didn’t meet the guys until Friday night and I was on stage with them on Sunday at 1 PM (laughs). So you know, there’s that nervous energy. But the guys did exceptionally well and they were great and I thanked them a lot for having me guest up there.”

With Judas Priest celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2020, Chuck wanted to know if K.K. had plans to celebrate. “I don’t know. I haven’t really got a plan, to be honest," said Downing. "There’s not an opportunity out there. I haven’t heard anything at all from the Priest camp whatsoever. I don’t know. That’s not to say I couldn’t take my own Priest band and celebrate myself. We’ll see what happens.”

