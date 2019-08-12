K.K. DOWNING Performs JUDAS PRIEST Classics With ROSS THE BOSS At Bloodstock Open Air 2019; More Video Released

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing joined ex-Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss on stage on Sunday (August 11) at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK. Songs performed include the Judas Priest classics "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)", "Heading Out To The Highway", "Breaking The Law" and "Running Wild".

Downing has posted the footage below: