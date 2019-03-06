K.K. DOWNING - £50m World Class Leisure Venue Expected To Get Go-Ahead On Site Of Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist's Astbury Estate

The £50 million creation of a "world class" leisure venue with golf, tennis, and spa facilities, as well as nearly 300 wooden lodges, looks set to get the go-ahead, reports Express & Star.

Shropshire Council's planning officers have recommended that ambitious redevelopment plans for the Astbury Estate near Bridgnorth are given planning permission.

They would see the 354-acre site transformed into a huge leisure complex including a leisure and spa building, two swimming pools, a farm shop, a function room, restaurant and spa, an outdoor lido pool, tennis courts, bowling greens, a new nine-hole golf course and an 18-hole putting green.

The site was previously owned by former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing, but was put up for sale in 2017 after four of his businesses went into administration. He had harboured ambitions to develop the venue as a top class golf course, with the aim of eventually hosting The Open.

FCFM, which bought the site last year, has said the plans could see 120 jobs created.

