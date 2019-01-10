K.K. DOWNING Ready To Start Making Music - "I Have Set Up My Music Room And Everything Is Poised, Ready To Go," Says Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist

K.K. Downing has revealed that he is tentatively ready to start making music again. In a brand new interview with eonmusic, the former Judas Priest icon said everything was "ready to go", for a return to music.

Downing, who was a member of Judas Priest from their formation until 2011, has remained largely inactive, musically since parting ways with the Midlands' metal legends. In the interview however, he revealed that he's had more than one approach, with the word 'super group' being touted.

Said K.K.: "There’s been quite a lot of [offers], and I’m still talking to some people. A lot of people out there are thinking; 'Oh yeah, this would be great; I’m from this band, my good mate is from that really well known band, if we get KK'… We’re talking about the formation of a super group, which doesn’t really work these days."

Clarifying why he isn't interested in the idea of the super group, the guitarist said; "You get four or five guys from different bands; what songs are you going to play? What is the image of the band? There’s no real credentials; you’ve got a bit from this band, that band and the other band, but collectively, it doesn’t really have substance."

Without revealing names, Downing said that approaches were still ongoing about his involvement in such a project. "I’m still talking to some people", he said, before admitting; "I’ve kind of dismissed it, and that’s kind of where people are going with it. It’s so difficult. I’ve been doing this a long time with one band, and I’m far too seasoned now to; 1) want to start over again, and; 2) to be in a hybrid band".

He continued; "It doesn’t really work for me, so I’m having to tread very carefully. Some of these guys think we could make a great sound together - and I’m sure that we would - but you have to think; a lot of the people, they’re in different countries. When me, Ian and Rob got together, everybody was from the local area. Even Glenn was from Halesowen, which is about seven miles from where I was born, and Glenn was the furthest one away! That’s the way it was in those days. Now one’s in Nashville, one’s in Germany, so how this all works is quite difficult, really!"

However he admitted that he is thinking about music again, saying; "I have recently set up my music room and everything is poised, ready to go."

Finally, regarding his reluctance up until now, added; "I’m a bit fussy. If I played with another guitar player, I’d like to play with someone who’s really quite well-schooled, musically."

Read the entire interview here.