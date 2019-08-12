K.K. DOWNING - Video Of Complete 4-Song Set With ROSS THE BOSS At Bloodstock Open Air 2019 Available

As planned and promised, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing joined ex-Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss on stage during his band's Sunday set (August 11th) at the Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK. New fan-filmed video of Ross The Boss and Downing running through some Judas Priest classics is available below. The songs performed were "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)", "Heading Out To The Highway", "Breaking The Law" and "Running Wild".

The last time Downing was on stage was at Loud Park in Chiba City, Japan on October 17th, 2009.

Jimmy Kay From Canada's The Metal Voice spoke Downing about the special guest performance with Ross The Boss Band. Asked if he was nervous to get on stage after a ten year absence, Downing responded: "Absolutely not! It's just like riding a bike. It's not as though I haven't played guitar since quitting the band (Judas Priest), I have. Once you learn those chops and you've toured extensively over the years, dare I say decades, you know, it's very easy to do. But having said that, I'm always up for a challenge."

Listen to the interview below: