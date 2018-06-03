KADAVAR Announce European Tour Dates; Confirmed As Support For OZZY OSBOURNE's Last Show Ever In Germany
June 3, 2018, an hour ago
After touring Europe as well as countries like Mexico, Israel and Russia among others in 2017 in support of their current album, Rough Times, Kadavar have announced another European tour. It will include 35 dates through select cities and countries. Before embarking on said tour, the trio will kick off their summer festival run, playing at Hellfest, Graspop, Greenfield, Summer Breeze, Vainstream Rockfest and at legendary Rock Al Parque in Bogotá, Colombia, among others.
Furthermorem, Kadavar have been invited to play Ozzy Osbourne's last ever German show this summer (June 28th in Oberhausen at KöPi), as well as at the Scorpions Open Air in Ludwigsburg, Germany (July 27th).
The band's tour schedule is as follows:
October
25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
26 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
27 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg
28 - Rostock, Germany - Peter Weiss Haus
30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Atlas
31 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
November
1 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise
4 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard
6 - Angers, France - Le Chabada
7 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronome
8 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
9 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club
10 - Málaga, Spain - Paris 15
11- Sevilla, Spain - Custom
14 - Six Fours Les Plages, France - Espace Malraux
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado
18 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
20 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
21 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
22 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
24 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof
25 - Neukirchen, Germany - Sägewerk
27 - Cham, Germany - La Cham
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
30 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
December
1 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazzhaus
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
January
19 - Berlin, Germany - Funkhaus
Kadavar performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.
Setlist:
"Come Back Life"
"Pale Blue Eyes"
"Doomsday Machine"
"Living In Your Head"
"Black Sun"
"Goddess Of Dawn"
"Thousand Miles Away From Home"
"Helter Skelter" (The Beatles cover)