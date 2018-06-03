KADAVAR Announce European Tour Dates; Confirmed As Support For OZZY OSBOURNE's Last Show Ever In Germany

After touring Europe as well as countries like Mexico, Israel and Russia among others in 2017 in support of their current album, Rough Times, Kadavar have announced another European tour. It will include 35 dates through select cities and countries. Before embarking on said tour, the trio will kick off their summer festival run, playing at Hellfest, Graspop, Greenfield, Summer Breeze, Vainstream Rockfest and at legendary Rock Al Parque in Bogotá, Colombia, among others.

Furthermorem, Kadavar have been invited to play Ozzy Osbourne's last ever German show this summer (June 28th in Oberhausen at KöPi), as well as at the Scorpions Open Air in Ludwigsburg, Germany (July 27th).

The band's tour schedule is as follows:

October

25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

26 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

27 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

28 - Rostock, Germany - Peter Weiss Haus

30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Atlas

31 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

November

1 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard

6 - Angers, France - Le Chabada

7 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronome

8 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

9 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club

10 - Málaga, Spain - Paris 15

11- Sevilla, Spain - Custom

14 - Six Fours Les Plages, France - Espace Malraux

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado

18 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

20 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

21 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

22 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

24 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof

25 - Neukirchen, Germany - Sägewerk

27 - Cham, Germany - La Cham

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

December

1 - Freiburg, Germany - Jazzhaus

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

January

19 - Berlin, Germany - Funkhaus

Kadavar performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Come Back Life"

"Pale Blue Eyes"

"Doomsday Machine"

"Living In Your Head"

"Black Sun"

"Goddess Of Dawn"

"Thousand Miles Away From Home"

"Helter Skelter" (The Beatles cover)