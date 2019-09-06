KADAVAR Discuss For The Dead Travel Fast’s Creative Process; Video

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords Kadavar have released a brand new video trailer in which the band talks the creational process of their new album, For The Dead Travel Fast.

For The Dead Travel Fast is due to be released on October 19th through Nuclear Blast. Preorder the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"The Devil's Master"

"Evil Forces"

"Children Of The Night"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Poison"

"Demons In My Mind"

"Saturnales"

"Long Forgotten Song"

"Children Of The Night" video:

"The Devil's Master" video:

The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.

November

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux

14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra

15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

23. - Wien, Austria - Arena

24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle