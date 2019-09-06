KADAVAR Discuss For The Dead Travel Fast’s Creative Process; Video
September 6, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords Kadavar have released a brand new video trailer in which the band talks the creational process of their new album, For The Dead Travel Fast.
For The Dead Travel Fast is due to be released on October 19th through Nuclear Blast. Preorder the album here.
Tracklisting:
"The End"
"The Devil's Master"
"Evil Forces"
"Children Of The Night"
"Dancing With The Dead"
"Poison"
"Demons In My Mind"
"Saturnales"
"Long Forgotten Song"
"Children Of The Night" video:
"The Devil's Master" video:
The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.
November
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO
13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux
14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
23. - Wien, Austria - Arena
24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle