KADAVAR Launch Tour Video; New Dates Confirmed

After a successful tour through Europe and the following US shows, Kadavar get ready for the second part of the For The Dead Travel Fast tournee these days. This tour leads the band to Russia, Israel, New Zealand, to the US and to Australia. In Germany, Kadavar will hit the stage at the 30th anniversary of Visions magazine in Dortmund.

Spanish photographer Victor Puigcerver captured impressions of their tour on pictures and videos. He created an impressive picture series as well as a tour video that Kadavar present to their fans today. Watch the tour video below.

Frontman Lupus Lindemann about the video: "We are happy and proud that our new album has reached so many new listeners all around the globe and that we can keep on traveling, meeting new people and making music in 2020 as well. We're looking forward to and we hope to see you all on the road!"

Tour dates:

February

8 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Mod Club

9 - Moscow, Russia - Glastonbury

15 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Levontin7

27 - Dortmund, Germany - Visions: 30th Anniversary Festival



March

11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

12 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

13 - Rouen, France - Le 106

14 - Massy, France - Paul B

15 - Angoulême, France - La Nef

17 - La Rochele, France - La Sirène

18 - Orléans, France - L‘Astrolabe

19 - Besançon, France - La Rodia

20 - Chelles, France - Les Cuizines

26 - Sydney, Australia - Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice

27 - Newcastle, Australia - The Stag & Hunter Hotel

28 - Brisbane, Australia - Mojo Burning

29 - Christchurch, New Zealand - The Club Tavern

30 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla

31 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar

April

1 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

2 - Adelaide, Australia - Crown and Anchor

3 - Melbourne, Australia - Stay Gold

4 - Scarborough, Australia - Germanium Daze Fest

5 - Perth, Australia - Lucy’s Love Shack

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

9 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’Grill

18 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall