KADAVAR Launch Tour Video; New Dates Confirmed
January 27, 2020, an hour ago
After a successful tour through Europe and the following US shows, Kadavar get ready for the second part of the For The Dead Travel Fast tournee these days. This tour leads the band to Russia, Israel, New Zealand, to the US and to Australia. In Germany, Kadavar will hit the stage at the 30th anniversary of Visions magazine in Dortmund.
Spanish photographer Victor Puigcerver captured impressions of their tour on pictures and videos. He created an impressive picture series as well as a tour video that Kadavar present to their fans today. Watch the tour video below.
Frontman Lupus Lindemann about the video: "We are happy and proud that our new album has reached so many new listeners all around the globe and that we can keep on traveling, meeting new people and making music in 2020 as well. We're looking forward to and we hope to see you all on the road!"
Tour dates:
February
8 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Mod Club
9 - Moscow, Russia - Glastonbury
15 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Levontin7
27 - Dortmund, Germany - Visions: 30th Anniversary Festival
March
11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
12 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix
13 - Rouen, France - Le 106
14 - Massy, France - Paul B
15 - Angoulême, France - La Nef
17 - La Rochele, France - La Sirène
18 - Orléans, France - L‘Astrolabe
19 - Besançon, France - La Rodia
20 - Chelles, France - Les Cuizines
26 - Sydney, Australia - Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice
27 - Newcastle, Australia - The Stag & Hunter Hotel
28 - Brisbane, Australia - Mojo Burning
29 - Christchurch, New Zealand - The Club Tavern
30 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla
31 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar
April
1 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
2 - Adelaide, Australia - Crown and Anchor
3 - Melbourne, Australia - Stay Gold
4 - Scarborough, Australia - Germanium Daze Fest
5 - Perth, Australia - Lucy’s Love Shack
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
9 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre
11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar
15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’Grill
18 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall