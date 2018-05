Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords Kadavar performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Come Back Life"

"Pale Blue Eyes"

"Doomsday Machine"

"Living In Your Head"

"Black Sun"

"Goddess Of Dawn"

"Thousand Miles Away From Home"

"Helter Skelter" (The Beatles cover)