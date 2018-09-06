KADAVAR - Live Quickies Episode #2 Streaming

Berlin-based rock overlords Kadavar have released the second episode in their Live Quickies video series. Watch two episodes below:

Live Quickies Episode #1:

Live Quickies Episode #2:

Kadavar recently announced the release of a brand new live album, Live In Copenhagen, featuring their infamous show at Pumpehuset in Denmark's capitol in November 2017 during the band's tour in support of the most recent album, Rough Times. An official live video for the track "Die Baby Die" can be found below

The album will be available as a tour edition packaged with said studio album (CD only) and also be made available separately on vinyl (see formats below). It's scheduled to drop on October 12th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklistings:

Rough Times tour edition bonus CD

"Skeleton Blues"

"Doomsday Machine"

"Pale Blue Eyes"

"Into The Wormhole"

"The Old Man"

"Die Baby Die"

"Black Sun"

"Living In Your Head"

"Into The Night"

"Forgotten Past"

"Tibulation Nation"

"Purple Sage"

Live in Copenhagen Vinyl

"Skeleton Blues"

"Doomsday Machine"

"Pale Blue Eyes"

"Into The Wormhole"

"The Old Man"

"Die Baby Die"

"Black Sun"

"Living In Your Head"

"Into The Night"

"Forgotten Past"

"Tibulation Nation"

"Purple Sage"

"All Our Thoughts"

"Come Back Life"

"Die Baby Die" video: