KADAVAR - Official Video For "Children Of The Night" From Forthcoming Album Released
August 30, 2019, an hour ago
After their insanely ambitious spaghetti western video for the "The Devil's Master", Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords Kadavar have released the official music video for the brand new single, "Children Of The Night". The song comes off the band's highly anticipated new album, For The Dead Travel Fast, due to be released on October 19th through Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below.
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"The End"
"The Devil's Master"
"Evil Forces"
"Children Of The Night"
"Dancing With The Dead"
"Poison"
"Demons In My Mind"
"Saturnales"
"Long Forgotten Song"
The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.
November
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO
13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux
14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
23. - Wien, Austria - Arena
24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
"The Devil's Master" video: