KADAVAR - Official Video For "Children Of The Night" From Forthcoming Album Released

After their insanely ambitious spaghetti western video for the "The Devil's Master", Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords Kadavar have released the official music video for the brand new single, "Children Of The Night". The song comes off the band's highly anticipated new album, For The Dead Travel Fast, due to be released on October 19th through Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"The Devil's Master"

"Evil Forces"

"Children Of The Night"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Poison"

"Demons In My Mind"

"Saturnales"

"Long Forgotten Song"

The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.

November

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux

14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra

15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

23. - Wien, Austria - Arena

24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

"The Devil's Master" video: