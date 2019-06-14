KADAVAR Release Studio Video From New Album Recordings
Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have released the new video below, from the recording sessions for their upcoming new album, entitled For The Dead Travel Fast, and due in September. Check it out, and stay tuned for more album news, coming soon.
The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.
November
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO
13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux
14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
23. - Wien, Austria - Arena
24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
The band recently re-signed with their long-time label Nuclear Blast after a highly successful 7-year run encompassing three studio albums during which the trio has toured the globe relentlessly.
Commented singer and guitarist Lupus: "When we signed our first deal back in 2012, all of this was just a mere idea. Since then a lot has happened and after 3 records, 2 live albums and quite a few singles, we're a very happy to continue working with Nuclear Blast."
More live dates:
June
27 - Segrate (MI), Italy - Magnolia Stone
29 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force
August
2-3 - Beelen, Germany - Krach am Bach
8-10 - Haldern, Germany - Pop Festival
16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
17-18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
(Photo - Joe Dilworth)