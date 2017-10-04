KADAVAR - Rough Times Album Release Party Video Streaming

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, held a release party for their new Rough Times album at Crypt Of The Wizard record store in London, England. Video of the event can be seen below.

Rough Times is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Rough Times”

“Into The Wormhole”

“Skeleton Blues”

“Die Baby Die”

“Vampires”

“Tribulation Nation”

“Words Of Evil”

“You Found The Best In Me”

“The Lost Child”

“A L'Ombre Du Temps”

“Helter Skelter” (Bonus Track)

“Tribulation Nation” video:

“Into The Wormhole” video:

“Die Baby Die” video: