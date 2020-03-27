KADAVAR Streaming Studio Live Session (Video); Download Available

Nothing stops Kadavar from spreading the word of their incomparable vibes and unique music style: After having to cancel all their tour dates earlier in March, the band streamed a live session straight from their rehearsal room via Facebook. The video went viral - more than 500,000 people watched it in the last five days.

Today, the band publishes the live session via YouTube for everyone to enjoy Watch below.

You can also stream and download the session via Bandcamp to support the band.

The band states, "It's 2020 and the world is staying at home. It's the time that we will remember as the year of Corona or something - a situation unprecedented for all of us and especially for musicians and music lovers. We can't play or go to shows and the whole music industry holds it’s breath.

"When we embarked on our European leg of the tour earlier in March, the situation around COVID-19 was uncertain already and there was no clear information on how restrictions might or might not affect our shows. After the second show, we headed back to Berlin, unable to finish the tour. Two days later, the tours in Australia / New Zealand and North America were cancelled as well.

"It’s not going to be easy, but we are trying to make the best of what we have here and now.

"So here is part 1 of our contribution to keeping the ball rolling somehow... Originally a live stream via FaceBook, we chose to make the audio also available in high quality."

Kadavar also started a GoFundMe campaign. If you want to make a donation, please head here. You can also buy merch from the official online shop, here.