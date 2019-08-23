KADAVAR – Tiger Explains How They Built Their Own Studio To Record The Dead Travel Fast; Video
August 23, 2019, an hour ago
A few weeks ago, Berlin, Germany based rock overlords Kadavar released a music video for the first single, "The Devil's Master," off their upcoming album For The Dead Travel Fast, which is due on October 11, 2019 through Nuclear Blast. To give their fans a deeper look inside its creation, the trio has launched the first album trailer, in which drummer Tiger talks about how the band built their own studio to record For The Dead Travel Fast.
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"The End"
"The Devil's Master"
"Evil Forces"
"Children Of The Night"
"Dancing With The Dead"
"Poison"
"Demons In My Mind"
"Saturnales"
"Long Forgotten Song"
"The Devil's Master" video:
The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.
November
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO
13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux
14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
23. - Wien, Austria - Arena
24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle