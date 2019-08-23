KADAVAR – Tiger Explains How They Built Their Own Studio To Record The Dead Travel Fast; Video

A few weeks ago, Berlin, Germany based rock overlords Kadavar released a music video for the first single, "The Devil's Master," off their upcoming album For The Dead Travel Fast, which is due on October 11, 2019 through Nuclear Blast. To give their fans a deeper look inside its creation, the trio has launched the first album trailer, in which drummer Tiger talks about how the band built their own studio to record For The Dead Travel Fast.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"The Devil's Master"

"Evil Forces"

"Children Of The Night"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Poison"

"Demons In My Mind"

"Saturnales"

"Long Forgotten Song"

"The Devil's Master" video:

The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.

November

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux

14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra

15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

23. - Wien, Austria - Arena

24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle