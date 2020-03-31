KADAVAR To Stream Exclusive Gig In Cooperation With ARTE Concert

After publishing a live session straight from their rehearsal room last week, Kadavar have a new surprise for their fans: In cooperation with ARTE Concert, the band recorded a show in "Schwuz" Club, Neukölln, that will be streamed on Wednesday, April 1, at 9 PM, CET / 8 PM, GMT on the official ARTE homepage, YouTube and Arte Concert Facebook channel.

This stream is the first part of ARTE's concert series "Berlin Live" that features musicians and bands from Berlin with a 30 minutes live show, every night, from April 1 - 8. Find the Kadavar show on Wednesday, April 1, here.

Find last week's live session below:

Kadavar also started a GoFundMe campaign. If you want to make a donation, please head here. You can also buy merch from the official online shop, here.