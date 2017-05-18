KAI HANSEN - Founding HELLOWEEN Member To Issue HANSEN & FRIENDS - Thank You Waken Live Multi-Format Release In June; “Fire & Ice” Video Streaming

“Fire & Ice” has been released as the first song and video from Halloween founding member Kai Hansen’s show at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival. The performance of Hansen and his band - including Clémentine Delauney on the vocals - is now available as an instant grat track as part of the iTunes pre order for Hansen & Friends - Thank You Waken Live, due for release on June 23rd.

The following formats will be released: Digital, CD+DVD, LP, and Blu-Ray+CD.

Filmed and recorded on a muddy vibrant summer evening at last year’s Wacken Open Air Festival, Thank You Wacken is a unique snapshot in time as this was the first and only performance of Kai Hansen’s band, with whom he recorded and co-wrote his 2016 solo debut XXX – Three Decades In Metal.

He was joined on stage by Alex Dietz on bass (Heaven Shall Burn), Eike Freese on guitar (Dark Age), Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray) on drums, Corvin Bahn on keys (Crystal Breed), Clémentine Delauney (Visions Of Atlantis) and Frank Beck (Gamma Ray) on backing vocals.

A special treat was the performance of Michael Kiske (Helloween, Unisonic) who joined Kai on stage to perform Helloween classics that for a few minutes set Wacken on fire.

More details on the upcoming release will be available soon.