KAI HANSEN On HELLOWEEN's Early Years - "There's A Certain Magic On Those Albums; We Created Something That Was Pretty Unique At That Time"

Vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarists Kai Hansen and Michael Weikath recently spoke with Japan's iconic rock radio host Masa Itoh about Helloween's current Pumpkins United tour and looked back on the band's history. Check out the interview in two parts below.

Kai Hansen: "There's a certain magic on those albums. They became cult because they were special. After Scorpions and Accept, we were the third band to kind of look over the horizon of the (German metal) scene and have created something that was pretty unique and pretty good at that time compared to what was around."

On March 16th, Helloween hit Tokyo to kick off their Pumpkins United tour in Japan with a sold out show. During their set the band played "Pumpkins United", the song featuring an expanded line-up including vocalist Michael Kiske and guitarit Kai Hansen. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Halloween" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)

"Dr. Stein" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)

"March of Time" (with Michael Kiske)

"If I Could Fly" (with Andi Deris)

"Are You Metal?" (with Andi Deris)

"Rise and Fall" (with Michael Kiske)

"Waiting for the Thunder" (with Andi Deris)

"Perfect Gentleman" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)

"Starlight / Ride the Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal (Is the Law)" (with Kai Hansen)

"Forever and One" (Neverland) (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)

"A Tale That Wasn't Right" (with Michael Kiske)

"I Can" (with Andi Deris)

- drum Solo - (Dani Löble live & Ingo Schwichtenberg recorded video)

"Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time" (with Michael Kiske)

"Why?" (with Andi Deris)

"Sole Survivor" (with Andi Deris)

"Power" (with Andi Deris)

"How Many Tears" (with Andi Deris, Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen)

Encore:

"Invitation"

"Eagle Fly Free" (with Michael Kiske)

"Keeper of the Seven Keys" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)

Encore 2:

"Pumpkins United" (World Premiere)

"Future World" (with Michael Kiske)

"I Want Out" (with Michael Kiske & Andi Deris)