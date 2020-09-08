KALEDON Guitarist ALEX MELE Releases Lyric Video For New Single "On The Way With My Double"

Kaledon guitarist, Alex Mele, will release his first solo album, Alien Doppelgänger, on digipack CD and via major digital platforms on September 30 through Underground Symphony. Pre-order here, and find a lyric video for the song ""On The Way With My Double" below.

The album was recorded between 2013 and 2019 and sees the participation of the talented singer Alessia "Melany" Scolletti (Temperance).

"Arrivals"

"Abduction"

"A New Truth"

"One In A Million"

"The Rainbow"

"On The Way With My Double"

"The Mind Fighters"

"The Supervisor"

"The Doppelgangers"

"On The Way With My Double" lyric video:

"One In A Million" video:

"The Mind Fighters":

Lineup:

Alex Mele - guitars

Alessia Scolletti - voice

Paolo Campitelli - keyboards

Enrico Sandri - bass

Manuele Di Ascenzo - drums