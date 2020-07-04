KALEDON Guitarist ALEX MELE To Release First Solo Album

Kaledon guitarist Alex Mele has signed an agreement with Underground Symphony for the release and distribution of his first solo album. The new album, titled Alien Doppelgänger will be available in digipack CD format and on the major digital platforms from September 30th.

The album was recorded between 2013 and 2019 and sees the participation of the talented singer Alessia "Melany" Scolletti (Temperance). Underground Symphony will issue three singles before the album release date and, the first one will be available July 15th… save the date.

Alien Doppelgänger artwork and tracklisting:

"Arrivals"

"Abduction"

"A New Truth"

"One In A Million"

"The Rainbow"

"On The Way With My Double"

"The Mind Fighters"

"The Supervisor"

"The Doppelgangers"

Lineup:

Alex Mele - guitars

Alessia Scolletti - voice

Paolo Campitelli - keyboards

Enrico Sandri - bass

Manuele Di Ascenzo - drums