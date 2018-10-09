KALEDON Streaming New Song “Reunited Kingdom” Featuring All Their Former Singers
October 9, 2018, an hour ago
"Reunited Kingdom" is the new epic and majestic song with all of Kaledon's former singers - Claudio Conti, Marco Palazzi, Anthony Drago and Michele Guaitoli finally together.
The song will soon be available on all digital stores and streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, etc.
“Reunited Kingdom” was mixed and mastered by Paolo Campitelli and video production by Ana Certa.
(Photo by: Valter Santoro)