KALEDON Streaming New Song “Reunited Kingdom” Featuring All Their Former Singers

"Reunited Kingdom" is the new epic and majestic song with all of Kaledon's former singers - Claudio Conti, Marco Palazzi, Anthony Drago and Michele Guaitoli finally together.

The song will soon be available on all digital stores and streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

“Reunited Kingdom” was mixed and mastered by Paolo Campitelli and video production by Ana Certa.

(Photo by: Valter Santoro)