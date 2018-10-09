KALEDON Streaming New Song “Reunited Kingdom” Featuring All Their Former Singers

October 9, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal kaledon

KALEDON Streaming New Song “Reunited Kingdom” Featuring All Their Former Singers

"Reunited Kingdom" is the new epic and majestic song with all of Kaledon's former singers - Claudio Conti, Marco Palazzi, Anthony Drago and Michele Guaitoli finally together.

The song will soon be available on all digital stores and streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

“Reunited Kingdom” was mixed and mastered by Paolo Campitelli and video production by Ana Certa.

(Photo by: Valter Santoro)



Featured Audio

HIGH ON FIRE - "Electric Messiah" (eOne)

HIGH ON FIRE - "Electric Messiah" (eOne)

Featured Video

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

Latest Reviews