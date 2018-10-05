KALIDA – “Frozen Throne” Single, Video Released

The Italian melodic power metal band Kalidia has released a music video for "Frozen Throne", the first single from their new album The Frozen Throne.

The Frozen Throne will be released on November 23rd via Inner Wound Recordings. The album will be available on CD, digital and as an exclusive black wooden box edition, limited to 250 hand-numbered copies.

Inspired by classic power metal bands like Rhapsody Of Fire, Hammerfall and Stratovarius as well as new bands like Beast In Black, Kalidia have created an uplifting melodic power metal album with the roots in classic power metal with a modern and fresh touch.

The Frozen Throne was produced, recorded and mixed by Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), mastered by Achim Köhler (Primal Fear, Amon Amarth, Brainstorm) and the cover artwork was created by Stan W. Decker (Vanden Plas, Primal Fear).

Led by the charismatic vocalist Nicoletta Rosellini and with a really strong album behind them, Kalidia are ready to show the metal scene that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Tracklisting:

“Frozen Throne”

“Circe’s Spell”

“Black Sails”

“Orpheus”

“To The Darkness I Belong”

“Myth Of Masada”

“Midnight’s Chant”

“Go Beyond”

“Amethyst”

“Lotus”

“Queen Of The Forsaken”

"Frozen Throne" video: