KALMAH Announces First Ever Australian Tour With Special Guests VALHALORE; Free Meet & Greets After Every Show

The swamplords are coming to Australia for the first time ever! Legendary Finnish metal icons, Kalmah, will be making their long-awaited debut in Australia as they prepare to assault the east coast of the country with their high-octane riffs and brutality en-mass.

With a career of almost two decades and their recent release, Palo, Kalmah has cemented themselves as one of the most prolific metal acts coming out of Northern Europe, and they have set their sights on conquering Australia this November.

Special guests Valhalore will be joining Kalmah on all dates. Brisbane’s epic folk metal heroes are quickly becoming the faces of Australia’s folk metal scene with a long repertoire of incredible live shows and world-class musicianship.

Free Meet & Greet: As a special treat to their Australian fans, both Kalmah and Valhalore will be participating in a FREE meet and greet at the end of every show. Get your stuff signed and take photos with the bands.

Tour dates:

October

3 - Brisbane, Australia - Woolly Mammoth

November

1 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

3 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

Tickets on sale now, here.